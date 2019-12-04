Lecompte man arrested in sexual criminal conduct case involving juveniles

41-year-old Herbert Pollard Jr. was arrested on November 22nd and charged with 3 counts of aggravated crimes against nature and 1 count of parole violation.

Pollard was identified as a suspect in the case after deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles in the Calcasieu area on November 18th and sufficient probable cause was found to support the allegations.

He’s currently being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $450,000 bond.