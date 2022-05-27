Lecompte Wins Cleanest City Contest

Yesterday, the city of Lecompte, Louisiana earned first place in category c of the Louisiana garden club federation cleanest city contest.

Among those in attendance to celebrate were Lecompte mayor Craig Phillips.

Lecompte cleanest city chairwoman Joyce Lyford says it was a total town effort.

Joyce Lyford, Lecompte Cleanest City Chairwoman says, “We’ve worked with youth groups to do clean ups. We’ve worked with the town, the town workers, to clean up, and so this is our reward for this year, and we appreciate the work of our entire community.”

The Louisiana garden club federation has been holding the cleanest city contest since 1958 to clean cities in the state by raising awareness to the problem of littering.