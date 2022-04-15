Friday, April 15, 2022
Community News 

LEAP Test Celebration Day at Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet

Keisha Swafford 0 Comments

This April and May, all Rapides Parish students in grades 3 through high school will be required to take LEAP 2025.

The standardized test determines whether a child is ready to move on to the next level of study.

 

Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet Principal Keandra Ford is excited to push students to achieve their best results.

Parents and teachers organized a celebration parade to support the students.

It is their way of boosting student confidence in the classroom.

 

Performances from the school band and dance line created a fun atmosphere.

Some participated in the festivities while others left with candy and uplifting messages.

All year the students have been preparing for this test.

 

The community worked hard to keep everyone’s spirits up.

The school hopes LEAP Celebration Day puts students in a positive mindset.

 

LEAP testing starts April 26th for middle school.

