Leadership Endurance Tour

Brian Sanders is the Executive Vice President of Positive Alternative Radio and currently resides in Blacksburg, Virginia. He’s got some ties to Central Louisiana as he and his wife both spent childhood and teenage years in Alexandria.

Most recently, he’s become an author and has traveled back to Central Louisiana for his Leadership Endurance Tour. “Leadership Endurance” being the title of his recent book, which is a #1 best seller on Amazon.

Sanders studied and researched historical figures like Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Ulysses S. Grant for the book. Stating that these are some of the greatest leaders of all time.

And his inspiration for writing the book? Sanders says that at one point in his life he felt like quitting and he’s basically put his struggles, accomplishments, research and continuous life journey in book form.

Below you can hear what he says about what inspired him to publish “Leadership Endurance”.

 

 

