LDH offering monkey pox vaccines in New Orleans area ahead of Southern Decadence

The Louisiana Department of Health will offer mpox vaccines this week in New Orleans ahead of Southern Decadence, which will be held over Labor Day weekend.

Vaccines will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 24 at The Page, 542 N. Rampart St., and at parish health units in the New Orleans area:

Delgado Personal Health Clinic: 1675 Gravier St., New Orleans

1675 Gravier St., New Orleans Jefferson Parish Health Unit – Marrero: 1855 Ames Blvd., Marrero

1855 Ames Blvd., Marrero Jefferson Parish Health Unit – Metairie: 111 North Causeway Blvd., Metairie

People who should consider getting the mpox vaccine include:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

Anyone who is at high risk of mpox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where sexual or intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)



“While mpox cases have remained low in Louisiana, the virus and risk still exist,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “Mpox is often transmitted through close physical contact, almost exclusively through sexual contact. The mpox vaccine is an evidence-based way to reduce the chances of infection for those who may be at risk.”

About mpox

While not new, mpox is a potentially serious viral illness caused by a virus not commonly seen in the United States. The disease can make you sick, including a possibly painful rash, which may look like bumps on your skin, blisters or ulcers. Some people have a flu-like illness before they develop a rash.

Gay, bisexual, same-gender-loving and other men who have sex with men have made up a high number of cases. However, anyone who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has mpox can be infected, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Early detection is key. If you have an unexplained rash, sore or blister, contact your health provider to get tested.

About the mpox vaccine

Getting vaccinated against mpox can help prevent disease or make it less severe.

JYNNEOS is the name of the FDA-approved mpox vaccine — the series is two doses, administered 28 days apart. Full protection begins two weeks after the second vaccine. The mpox vaccine is available at no cost to the individual.

To find a nearby vaccine location or event, visit ldh.la.gov/mpox or call 211.

Resources