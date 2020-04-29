LDH encourages you to wear a mask

Masks or face coverings should be worn in indoor public spaces and anytime in public when you are near others who are not in your immediate household. Wearing a mask is about protecting others. When you wear a mask, you protect others, and when others wear a mask they protect you. It’s just like holding a door open for someone: It’s being kind and courteous. So continue to practice social distancing and MASK UP.

N95 masks are for healthcare workers only. While in public, you should use a mask, scarf or other face covering.

http://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/3940