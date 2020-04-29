Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Latest:
Community News 

LDH encourages you to wear a mask

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Masks or face coverings should be worn in indoor public spaces and anytime in public when you are near others who are not in your immediate household. Wearing a mask is about protecting others. When you wear a mask, you protect others, and when others wear a mask they protect you. It’s just like holding a door open for someone: It’s being kind and courteous. So continue to practice social distancing and MASK UP.

N95 masks are for healthcare workers only. While in public, you should use a mask, scarf or other face covering.

http://ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/3940

You May Also Like

Cenla Chamber Planning 2 Large Events

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Free African American History Month Concert

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Super Hero Challenge 5K and Fun Run!

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH Service To Be Restored Amid COVID-19 Outbreak