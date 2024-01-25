LDH confirms 2 winter weather-related deaths

Baton Rouge, La. (January 19, 2024) — The Louisiana Department of Health is confirming two winter weather-related deaths in Sabine and Rapides parishes. The Rapides Parish death was a 36-year-old male, Justin Bates and the Sabine Parish death was a 73-year-old female, Charlotte Belisle. Both deaths were due to hypothermia and confirmed by coroners as weather-related.

These are the first deaths related to the severe winter weather conditions that began on Sunday, January 14 and continued through Wednesday, January 17.

During severe winter weather, LDH urges residents to stay safe: