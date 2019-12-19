LDEQ reminds residents open waste burning is illegal in LA
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) reminds residents that any open burning of household waste, solid waste and chemicals is illegal in the state of Louisiana – whether conducted on private property or not.
Open burning is harmful to those conducting the open burn as well as their families, neighbors, pets and livestock. The ash generated from an open burn contains toxic materials that contaminate our air, soil and ground water.