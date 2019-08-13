LDAF warns citizens about credit card skimming devices

In the past two years, LDAF inspectors have confiscated 48 skimming devices throughout the state. In addition to making sure all measuring devices are calibrated properly, 47 LDAF Weights and Measures inspectors are working in all 64 parishes each day to protect consumers from fraudulent practices secured from skimming devices inside gas pumps at 3,500 gas stations across the state.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, Mike Strain, says -“We remind convenience store employees to stay alert and try to monitor what is actually taking place at a gas pump…”

You can watch the full story below.