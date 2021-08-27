LDAF says livestock and pet owners need to make storm preparations now for Tropical Storm Ida

Baton Rouge, La. (Aug. 26, 2021) – As Tropical Storm Ida approaches, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., is urging both livestock and pet owners to monitor weather advisories and prepare their property, pets and/or livestock.

“Though the track of this storm remains uncertain, some areas in Louisiana could experience flash flooding and coastal flooding from storm surge,” Strain said. “Livestock and pet owners should be prepared to move animals to higher ground or evacuate, if necessary.”

Strain said no evacuations have been issued at this time but recommends checking the condition of trailer tires, having livestock health documentation in order and anything else you may need if you must evacuate and move livestock.

Important livestock items to take during an evacuation:

Health records, identification (especially proof of EIA testing for horses)

Food

Special medications

Bridles or leads

Important pet items to take during an evacuation:

Health records, identification

Food, water and bowls

Special medications

Pet carriers

Collars/leashes

Livestock owners should identify an area on the property that is least likely to flood where animals can quickly and easily be moved when severe weather threatens the area.

Livestock owners who need assistance should call their local Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP). For additional information related to pets during disasters, contact your local animal control and/or OEP.

By law, the LDAF is designated by the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act to assist in the evacuation and sheltering household pets for evacuated citizens going to shelters during declared emergencies. The LDAF has two mobile pet shelters to assist in keeping family pets in close proximity to their owners when an evacuation is necessary.

For more information on emergency preparation for livestock and pets, visit www.LDAF.la.gov. For more information on how to prepare a family and business plan, go to www.getagameplan.org.