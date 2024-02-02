LCU’s Tennis’ Home Opener vs. Southeastern Louisiana Postponed To March 10

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University women’s tennis program was set to host the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions in the team’s official welcome back to athletics party, however, Mother Nature had other plans as a rain-filled forecast on Saturday caused the match to be delayed a few weeks.

The Wildcats and Lions will now duke it out at Crowell with a first serve of 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

LCU is scheduled to be back in action with a community college doubleheader next Friday at 1:30 p.m. versus Copiah-Lincoln CC followed by the host Eagles from Hinds CC immediately afterwards.

