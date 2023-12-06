LCU’s Princis Goff earns RRAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

WACO, Texas – The Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball program grabbed its first Red River Athletic Conference weekly award of the 2023-24 season on Monday as Princis Goff was voted the RRAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her outstanding three-game performance vs. Wiley, at Texas A&M-Texarkana, and at LSU Shreveport.

Goff, a sophomore guard / forward from Atlanta, Louisiana, averaged 24 points (72 total), eight rebounds (24 total), three steals (9 total) and an assist (3 total) per game while shooting 52% (26-of-50) from the court.

The 5-foot-9 LSU Eunice transfer dropped 34 points, stole five passes, brought down five boards, and dished out a pair of dimes while draining the game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer to ground the Eagles in the conference opening victory at Texarkana on Thursday, 68-66.

A Psychology major, she has been a revelation for Coach Phillips offense as she currently ranks eighth in the NAIA for points per game (22.5), 12th in field goals per game (8.0), 17th in free throws made per game (5.5), top-40 regarding both steals a contest (3.0) as well as points per 40 minutes played (27.9) while leading the conference in the points and free throw categories mentioned above.

Goff and the Wildcats will play the lone contest representing Louisiana Christian this week, squaring off with the Southern Lady Jaguars in Baton Rouge at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon before returning to RRACtion on Thursday, December 14 when they host Paul Quinn at 5:30 p.m. on campus.