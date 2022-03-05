LCU Wildcats Fall in RRAC Conference Championship

Louisiana Christian University clinched their second straight trip to a conference championship game.

The LSU Shreveport Pilots defeated the LCU Wildcats, 69-63.

In the first half the Wildcats played hard on defense and took care of the ball.

In the second half, the Pilots crashed the boards and made back-to-back jumpers to take back the lead.

The LCU Wildcats had a slow start, but they persevered.

Ferontay Banks found Malik Cooper to shoot his jumpers, giving them a 13-0 run.

Kae’Ron Baker made 4 free throws after a tech was called.

With LCU’s three pointers and mid-range jumpers, LCU dominated the first half, but the Pilots took over towards the end.

Leondre Washington made a half-court shot to steal the lead at halftime, 31-28.

In the second half, the Wildcats had an answer to every pilot bucket.

Free throws brought the Pilots back to take their largest lead of the game, 56-45.

Jordan Abebutu and Malik Cooper made baseline jumpers to close the gap, 60-58.

LSUS got the lead back up to five points, but the Wildcats did not give up.

KJ Bilbo hit a 3-pointer, closing the lead with a single bucket, 63-61.

The Wildcats went cold, and the Pilots pulled away at the free throw line to end LCU’s season.

Despite the loss, LCU head coach Reni Mason was proud of his team.

Following the game, Kae’Ron Baker and Malik Cooper were named to the All-Tournament Team.

LSUS Leondre Washington led the team with 25 points and Akeem White scored 17 points.

The LCU Wildcats were the underdogs all year, but they proved they could compete with the best teams.