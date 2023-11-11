LCU to play Texas Wesleyan for Sooner Athletic Conference Championship

PINEVILLE, La – The Louisiana Christian University Wildcats are off to Fort Worth to take on Texas Wesleyan at 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 11, in the hope of doing something no team before them has ever accomplished, winning a conference championship and earning an NAIA playoff berth.

The best winning percentage in program history and the most wins in a regular season seems an impressive feat for the Louisiana Christian Wildcats football team, but Coach Drew Maddox says the jobs not finished.

“I was part of two teams that were conference runners up. We couldn’t beat Mary-Hardin Baylor. So anyways, I just want to get it done.”

Since his arrival Maddox has gone 21-15 as a coach and ultimately turned LCU’s football program around.

He inherited a team coming off a 3-7 season and a world pandemic. Now the Wildcats will play Texas Wesleyan for a conference title.

“From the very first speech I gave to these guys when I became the head coach here, that’s what I said. I’m looking for guys that when the ball is down, you’re going to go play. So, whether it’s at Fort Worth on November 11th, or its 5:30 a.m., August the 31st on a Tuesday, we just want to go play ball.”

The chance to win a conference title is special, but for Covid 5th year eligible wildcats like quarterback Sal Palermo, a win on Saturday would make all their hard work and extra effort worth the sacrifice.

“The only thing you can do is quit and go home or stick together and come together and fight it out. That’s what we have done. I think that goes to show how this program has grown and been able to fight through a lot of stuff.”

LCU is first in the Sooner Athletic Conference in 19 different statistical categories. Their running back Devin Briscoe leads the conference in rushing.

He says after calling it quits for a while, one phone call reignited his journey to the top.

“I went back home and thought I was never going to play football again. Then coach Maddox hit me up, gave me a shot, showed everybody what I could do and went from there.” Briscoe isn’t the only Wildcat who was made a believer in the program by Maddox, Defense Tackle Wilbert Robertson says as a freshman a championship wasn’t a reality.

“We’ve been looking at it since 2019 coming into this program. We wouldn’t have thought, but coach Maddox bought in, we all bought into his plan, and we love it here. We can’t wait to bring a championship to Pine-Vegas and a banner so everybody can see it for years to come.”

Maddox is proud of the great record the program has on the field and in his players lives

“You just go through and have some of the transformations that we have had here. It just doesn’t get talked about enough. Everybody want to talk about the 8-1 record, but I would go as far to say we’ve done that in people’s lives.”

Texas Wesleyan will livestream the game on their website, https://ramsports.net/sports/2010/9/1/GEN_0901103120?id=6

