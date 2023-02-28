LCU to host spring Preview Day March 11; scholarships to be given

By Victoria Watson, Wildcats Media

Louisiana Christian University is looking for its newest Wildcats!

LCU will hold its spring 2023 Preview Day on March 11 for current high school students looking for their college home.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and the event will start at 10 a.m. in Guinn Auditorium.

Preview Day allows high school students to tour the campus, learn more about the undergraduate programs, meet professors and interact with current students. Students are also given the opportunity to explore LCU’s different clubs, athletics and experience campus life.

Current LCU students who attended Preview Day said their experience and the welcoming community positively impacted their choice to attend LCU.

Lindi Rachal, a freshman elementary education major from Baton Rouge, attended Preview Day in 2022. She said Preview Day showed her that LCU was where God was calling her.

“I had attended a couple preview days at a couple of other schools, but I never really felt that those schools were where I was supposed to be,” Rachal said. “Being able to meet many of my current professors and seeing God working through them is what really sealed the deal.”

Senior convergence media major Brandon Brown, of Greenville, Texas, said Preview Day reinforced his decision to attend LCU.

“Before Preview Day I had no direction, and I was unsure of what I was going to do,” Brown said. “Because of the intentionality the professors and the university had in helping me find my calling and my purpose, I was able to feel as if this was where I needed to be.”

All students who attend Preview Day will receive free lunch. Additionally, two students in attendance will each receive a $1,000 scholarship; and all students who pre-register for Preview Day will have the $25 application fee waived.

For more information, visit the Preview Day web page, or email admissions@lcuniversity.edu. You may also call 800.487.1906 for more information