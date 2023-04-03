Monday, April 3, 2023
Latest:
Community News 

LCU students to participate in Adopt-a-Street clean-up

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Louisiana Christian University Greek student organizations Kappa Omicron and Lambda Chi Beta will be participating in city clean-up efforts in Alexandria on April 14.

 

The university has adopted an area of Versailles Boulevard through its partnership with the City of Alexandria’s Adopt-A-Street program.

 

“LCU is committed to teaching servant leadership to our students through service-learning projects within the Central Louisiana community,” said Meredith Rennier, vice president for Student Life. “We are excited to partner with the City of Alexandria’s Adopt-A-Street program in bettering our city.”

 

Terrell Phillips, coordinator of student activities said the Adopt-a-Street program encourages local organizations to take on the responsibility of picking up litter on a specific section of roadway. Volunteer organizations are recognized by having their name on two roadside signs provided by the City of Alexandria. The first clean-up will be April 14 from 1-3 p.m.

 

“Kappa Omicron aims to make Louisiana Christian University a better place, and improving the community around it is a good way to do so,” said Kappa Omicron President Kyle Simmons, a junior criminal justice major from Folsom.

You May Also Like

7th Annual Community-Wide Youth Job Fair

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Paragon Casino Spa Launches VIP Program for Local Residents

KLAX TV, ABC 31

MLK Library Branch Now Open for Business

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *