LCU students to participate in Adopt-a-Street clean-up

Louisiana Christian University Greek student organizations Kappa Omicron and Lambda Chi Beta will be participating in city clean-up efforts in Alexandria on April 14.

The university has adopted an area of Versailles Boulevard through its partnership with the City of Alexandria’s Adopt-A-Street program.

“LCU is committed to teaching servant leadership to our students through service-learning projects within the Central Louisiana community,” said Meredith Rennier, vice president for Student Life. “We are excited to partner with the City of Alexandria’s Adopt-A-Street program in bettering our city.”

Terrell Phillips, coordinator of student activities said the Adopt-a-Street program encourages local organizations to take on the responsibility of picking up litter on a specific section of roadway. Volunteer organizations are recognized by having their name on two roadside signs provided by the City of Alexandria. The first clean-up will be April 14 from 1-3 p.m.

“Kappa Omicron aims to make Louisiana Christian University a better place, and improving the community around it is a good way to do so,” said Kappa Omicron President Kyle Simmons, a junior criminal justice major from Folsom.