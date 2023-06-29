LCU Student Podcaster Phoebe Lim Brings Awareness to the Discrimination of Asian Americans

According to the Pew Research Center, the majority of Asian Americans are immigrants, but U.S. born generations are navigating their own connections to family.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a LCU student brings light to issues Asians face in America.

Phoebe Lim brings awareness to the discrimination of Asian Americans on her podcast.

“It’s this really complicated, large double standard of like, you need to be Asian but don’t be too Asian, you know, like you need to eat the right foods, but don’t speak the language, this is America. We speak English here.”

Lim interviews students on how they deal with prejudice.

Toriance Fontenot says, “I don’t think very many people really can tell that I’m Asian. So, when I was younger, I they always told me I looked Hispanic, so they would make jokes about me being Hispanic and me being dark skinned and things like that.”

She explains in her podcast how minorities are whitewashed.

“It’s really just about taking away from someone, taking away that part of their identity, like ‘oh, you’re not Asian enough. You’ve been whitewashed.’”

According to Penn State University, whitewashed means to separate oneself from one’s ancestral culture to adopt an American lifestyle.

Lim says, “Participants in a pew research study noted that they have encountered confusion or the tendency for others to view Asian Americans as people from mostly east Asian countries such as China, Japan, and Korea. For some, this confusion even extends to interactions with other Asian American groups.”

Lim says she wants to dispel the myth Asian Americans are perfect.

“It’s not that we wanted to integrate that made us so such a model minority. It’s the fact that our culture has high expectations for us, and we want to, and we want to fulfill those expectations.”

Her goal is to educate students on understanding Asian culture.

Phoebe Lim will start her senior year at LCU in the fall and will continue her podcast.