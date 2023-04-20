LCU recognizes outstanding students at Honors Convocation

Louisiana Christian University held its 62nd Annual Honors Convocation Tuesday, recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of students in academics and athletics.

Student awards and recipients are listed below by department:

Art

Central Louisiana Ad Club Scholarship Award Nathaniel Madrid, of Alexandria (Rapides)

Grady Harper Scholarship Award Lena Cogghe, of Belgium

Paula Nolla Ferrer, of Spain

Thilo Steinschulte Scholarship Award Gretchen Wolfe, of Rowlett, Texas

Athletics

NAIA Student Athlete Award Nicholas Brunet, of Bourg (Terrebone) Claire Borot, of France

Business

ACBSP Student Leadership Award Abigail Shields, of Deville (Rapides)

Outstanding Graduating Senior in Business

Administration Ting Jiang, of China

Outstanding Junior in Business Administration Caroline Lucius, of Pineville (Rapides)

Sr External Major Field Test 2nd Highest Kaleb Breaux, of Scott (Lafayette)

Sr External Major Field Test Highest Kristoffer Boerjesson, of Sweden

Education

Avis L. Trahan – Outstanding Elementary

Education Award Karli Simmons, of Pollock (Grant)

Avis L. Trahan – Outstanding Secondary

Education Award Hannah Miller, of Iowa (Jefferson Davis)

Education Achievement Award Paula Sims, of Florien (Sabine)

L. E. Beatrice McKenzie May

Scholarship Award Rebekah Bonnin, of Lufkin, Texas

William C. Todd Education Award Ethan Christman, of Pineville (Rapides)

History and Political Science

Outstanding First Year Student Chloe Must, of Lafayette (Lafayette)

Outstanding Upper-Class Student in History

and Political Science Benjamin Menard, of Corpus Christi, Texas

Health and Physical Education

Courtney Butler Scholarship Hunter Allen, of Downsville (Ouachita)

Outstanding Exercise Science Clinical

Wellness Major of the Year D’Mario Weathersby, of Clinton (E.Feliciana)

Outstanding Exercise Science

Sports and Wellness Major of the Year Lauren Magleau, of Spain

Human Behavior

Alpha Tau Gamma Omega Cole Award Delaina Doyle Walley, of Hineston (Rapides)

Ann McAllister Excellence in Social

Work Award Georgia Barfield, of Dry Prong (Grant)

Ann McAllister Excellence in Social

Work Scholarship Kayla Dauthier, of Jarreau (Point Coupee)

Social Work Student of the Year Award Holly Tony, of Haughton (Bossier)

The Dr. James Quillin Memorial

Psychology Student of the Year Sydni Gross, of Lambertville, Michigan

Language and Literature

George Amos English Scholarship Keirsten Lejeune, of Leesville (Vernon)

Ada Osborne Scholarship Zane Blanchard, of Belle Rose (Assumption)

Alpha Mu Gamma Outstanding Member Award Bethany Nichols, of Boyce (Rapides)

Alpha Mu Gamma Outstanding Senior Award Delaina Doyle Walley, of Hineston (Rapides)

Carson Scholarship in English Bethany Nichols, of Boyce (Rapides)

Ellander Ridge Scholarship Mackenzie Strickland, of West Monroe (Ouachita)

English Faculty Scholarship Delaina Doyle Walley, of Hineston (Rapides)

Ivey Gravette Scholarship in English Samantha Ray, of Centerpoint (Avoyelles)

Mary Kate Bailes Freshman Essay Award Anna Hooker, of Boyce (Rapides)

Mayme Hamlett English Scholarship Cheryl Bullock, of Pollock (Rapides)

Media, Communication and Theatre

Ethel Holloman Memorial Journalism

Scholarship Victoria Watson, of New Iberia (Iberia)

Frank & Helen Bennett Endowed

Scholarship in Theatre Nicoy Harris, of Grand Forks, North Dakota

Fred Kendrick Memorial Journalism

Scholarship Phoebe Lim, of Baton Rouge(Baton Rouge)

Fred Lollar Scholarship in Public Relations Nathan Roper, of Alexandria (Rapides)

Media and Communication Outstanding

Freshman in Production Sollon Scott, of Marrero (Jefferson)

Media and Communication Senior Excellence

Award Noel Schonhoff, of Slidell (St. Tammany)

Ortis Journalism Scholarship Brandon Brown, of Lavon, Texas

Oscar Hoffmeyer Endowed Scholarship

in Journalism Sollon Scott, of Marrero (Jefferson)

Richard-Burton Endowed Scholarships:

-Communication Studies Emily Slay, of Pineville (Rapides)

-Convergence Media Kai Stone, of Kaplan (Vermillion)

-Theatre Carmen Taffi, of Pineville (Rapides)

Media/Communication “And Then Some” Award Kai Stone, of Kaplan (Vermillion)

Wildcat Debate “And Then Some” Award Camille Allgood, of Denham Springs (Livingston)

Wildcat Debate Top Novice Award Zavier Whiting, of Fayetteville, Georgia

Missions and Ministries

Christian Studies Award Ashley Young, of Benton (Bossier)

Zondervan Greek Award Spencer Murdock, of Pollock (Grant)

Zondervan Theology Award Evangeline Tudor, of Pineville (Rapides)

Music

Alsup Voice Award 1st:Peyton Newton, of Alexandria (Rapides); 2nd: Italia Sosa, of Pineville (Rapides);

3rd: A’melia Perkins, of Pineville (Rapides)

B.B. McKinney Scholarship Award Peyton Newton, of Alexandria (Rapides)

Carroll Lowe Scholarship Award Billi Barber, of Slidell (St. Tammany) and Selena Torres, of Alexandria (Rapides)

Dixie Sylvest Moss Award William Dunham, of Monroe (Ouachita)

Edith Kilgore Kirkpatrick Music Scholarship Samantha McCullough, of Oakdale (Allen)

Gloria Joy Moore Scholarship A’melia Perkins, of Pineville (Rapides)

Music Service Award Kyle Dupre, of Houma (Terrebonne)

Pierre Valmont Blanchard Award for

Vocal Achievement Kyle Dupre, of Houma (Terrebonne)

Richard Hill Endowed Scholarship Emma Walker, of Ball (Rapides)

Robert W. Poole Endowed Scholarship William Dunham, of Monroe (Ouachita)

Sue McGahey Elgin Endowed Scholarship Caleb Williams, of Frierson (DeSoto)

Natural Sciences

Carol Anne O’Quinn Award Ethan Lanford, of Pineville (Rapides)

Hansel B. O’Quinn Award Ethan Barnes, of Ball (Rapides)

J.F. Richie Memorial Award Harrison Bieber, of Dry Prong (Grant)

Jarrell Memorial Award Harrison Bieber, of Dry Prong (Grant)

Outstanding First Year Chemistry Award Will Patton, of Bossier City (Bossier)

Rocky Vidrine Memorial Award- Outstanding

Freshman in Pre-Med Morgan Tradewell, of Deville (Rapides)

The Monroe Hilburn Award Ethan West, of Ville Platte (Evangeline)

Nursing

Courage in Nursing Maurtavius Evans, of Boyce (Rapides)

Division of Nursing Award McKenna Bryant, of Pineville (Rapides)

Jean Livley Leadership Award Lessley Fontenot, of Lafayette (Lafayette)

Nursing Association for Students

Recognition Award Adrianna Hedgemon, of Delhi (Richland)

Donies & Novie Magee Scholarship Award Shelby Cumpton, of Quitman

“These students represent the University’s vision for ‘Preparing Graduates and Transforming Lives’ demonstrated by their commitment to academic excellence and Christian scholarship,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “The great tradition of equipping students for lives of learning, leading, and serving emblematic of Louisiana Christian University is evidenced by the work of our faculty and students. The University’s devotion to the Great Commandment is certainly expressed by our students’ dedication to “love God with heart, soul, and mind.”

Dr. Jeannie Gauthier, chair of the Division of Language and Literature, received the Olive Anne Rau Endowed Chair of English during the ceremony, as well. Eminent Scholars and Professorships are designed to recognize outstanding faculty and support productivity.

“Recognizing students who have excelled academically in the collegiate environment has long been a tradition at Louisiana Christian University,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Cheryl Clark. “School deans, departmental chairs, program directors, and faculty members work diligently to identify exceptional students. Students recognized at Honors Convocation represent LCU’s brightest scholars who have excelled in and outside the classroom.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s student honorees who exemplify academic excellence and a passion for learning. They have challenged themselves and discovered new pathways to personal success. We also celebrate our exceptional faculty who teach, mentor, and lead by example.”