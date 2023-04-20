LCU recognizes outstanding students at Honors Convocation
Louisiana Christian University held its 62nd Annual Honors Convocation Tuesday, recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of students in academics and athletics.
Student awards and recipients are listed below by department:
Art
Central Louisiana Ad Club Scholarship Award Nathaniel Madrid, of Alexandria (Rapides)
Grady Harper Scholarship Award Lena Cogghe, of Belgium
Paula Nolla Ferrer, of Spain
Thilo Steinschulte Scholarship Award Gretchen Wolfe, of Rowlett, Texas
Athletics
NAIA Student Athlete Award Nicholas Brunet, of Bourg (Terrebone) Claire Borot, of France
Business
ACBSP Student Leadership Award Abigail Shields, of Deville (Rapides)
Outstanding Graduating Senior in Business
Administration Ting Jiang, of China
Outstanding Junior in Business Administration Caroline Lucius, of Pineville (Rapides)
Sr External Major Field Test 2nd Highest Kaleb Breaux, of Scott (Lafayette)
Sr External Major Field Test Highest Kristoffer Boerjesson, of Sweden
Education
Avis L. Trahan – Outstanding Elementary
Education Award Karli Simmons, of Pollock (Grant)
Avis L. Trahan – Outstanding Secondary
Education Award Hannah Miller, of Iowa (Jefferson Davis)
Education Achievement Award Paula Sims, of Florien (Sabine)
L. E. Beatrice McKenzie May
Scholarship Award Rebekah Bonnin, of Lufkin, Texas
William C. Todd Education Award Ethan Christman, of Pineville (Rapides)
History and Political Science
Outstanding First Year Student Chloe Must, of Lafayette (Lafayette)
Outstanding Upper-Class Student in History
and Political Science Benjamin Menard, of Corpus Christi, Texas
Health and Physical Education
Courtney Butler Scholarship Hunter Allen, of Downsville (Ouachita)
Outstanding Exercise Science Clinical
Wellness Major of the Year D’Mario Weathersby, of Clinton (E.Feliciana)
Outstanding Exercise Science
Sports and Wellness Major of the Year Lauren Magleau, of Spain
Human Behavior
Alpha Tau Gamma Omega Cole Award Delaina Doyle Walley, of Hineston (Rapides)
Ann McAllister Excellence in Social
Work Award Georgia Barfield, of Dry Prong (Grant)
Ann McAllister Excellence in Social
Work Scholarship Kayla Dauthier, of Jarreau (Point Coupee)
Social Work Student of the Year Award Holly Tony, of Haughton (Bossier)
The Dr. James Quillin Memorial
Psychology Student of the Year Sydni Gross, of Lambertville, Michigan
Language and Literature
George Amos English Scholarship Keirsten Lejeune, of Leesville (Vernon)
Ada Osborne Scholarship Zane Blanchard, of Belle Rose (Assumption)
Alpha Mu Gamma Outstanding Member Award Bethany Nichols, of Boyce (Rapides)
Alpha Mu Gamma Outstanding Senior Award Delaina Doyle Walley, of Hineston (Rapides)
Carson Scholarship in English Bethany Nichols, of Boyce (Rapides)
Ellander Ridge Scholarship Mackenzie Strickland, of West Monroe (Ouachita)
English Faculty Scholarship Delaina Doyle Walley, of Hineston (Rapides)
Ivey Gravette Scholarship in English Samantha Ray, of Centerpoint (Avoyelles)
Mary Kate Bailes Freshman Essay Award Anna Hooker, of Boyce (Rapides)
Mayme Hamlett English Scholarship Cheryl Bullock, of Pollock (Rapides)
Media, Communication and Theatre
Ethel Holloman Memorial Journalism
Scholarship Victoria Watson, of New Iberia (Iberia)
Frank & Helen Bennett Endowed
Scholarship in Theatre Nicoy Harris, of Grand Forks, North Dakota
Fred Kendrick Memorial Journalism
Scholarship Phoebe Lim, of Baton Rouge(Baton Rouge)
Fred Lollar Scholarship in Public Relations Nathan Roper, of Alexandria (Rapides)
Media and Communication Outstanding
Freshman in Production Sollon Scott, of Marrero (Jefferson)
Media and Communication Senior Excellence
Award Noel Schonhoff, of Slidell (St. Tammany)
Ortis Journalism Scholarship Brandon Brown, of Lavon, Texas
Oscar Hoffmeyer Endowed Scholarship
in Journalism Sollon Scott, of Marrero (Jefferson)
Richard-Burton Endowed Scholarships:
-Communication Studies Emily Slay, of Pineville (Rapides)
-Convergence Media Kai Stone, of Kaplan (Vermillion)
-Theatre Carmen Taffi, of Pineville (Rapides)
Media/Communication “And Then Some” Award Kai Stone, of Kaplan (Vermillion)
Wildcat Debate “And Then Some” Award Camille Allgood, of Denham Springs (Livingston)
Wildcat Debate Top Novice Award Zavier Whiting, of Fayetteville, Georgia
Missions and Ministries
Christian Studies Award Ashley Young, of Benton (Bossier)
Zondervan Greek Award Spencer Murdock, of Pollock (Grant)
Zondervan Theology Award Evangeline Tudor, of Pineville (Rapides)
Music
Alsup Voice Award 1st:Peyton Newton, of Alexandria (Rapides); 2nd: Italia Sosa, of Pineville (Rapides);
3rd: A’melia Perkins, of Pineville (Rapides)
B.B. McKinney Scholarship Award Peyton Newton, of Alexandria (Rapides)
Carroll Lowe Scholarship Award Billi Barber, of Slidell (St. Tammany) and Selena Torres, of Alexandria (Rapides)
Dixie Sylvest Moss Award William Dunham, of Monroe (Ouachita)
Edith Kilgore Kirkpatrick Music Scholarship Samantha McCullough, of Oakdale (Allen)
Gloria Joy Moore Scholarship A’melia Perkins, of Pineville (Rapides)
Music Service Award Kyle Dupre, of Houma (Terrebonne)
Pierre Valmont Blanchard Award for
Vocal Achievement Kyle Dupre, of Houma (Terrebonne)
Richard Hill Endowed Scholarship Emma Walker, of Ball (Rapides)
Robert W. Poole Endowed Scholarship William Dunham, of Monroe (Ouachita)
Sue McGahey Elgin Endowed Scholarship Caleb Williams, of Frierson (DeSoto)
Natural Sciences
Carol Anne O’Quinn Award Ethan Lanford, of Pineville (Rapides)
Hansel B. O’Quinn Award Ethan Barnes, of Ball (Rapides)
J.F. Richie Memorial Award Harrison Bieber, of Dry Prong (Grant)
Jarrell Memorial Award Harrison Bieber, of Dry Prong (Grant)
Outstanding First Year Chemistry Award Will Patton, of Bossier City (Bossier)
Rocky Vidrine Memorial Award- Outstanding
Freshman in Pre-Med Morgan Tradewell, of Deville (Rapides)
The Monroe Hilburn Award Ethan West, of Ville Platte (Evangeline)
Nursing
Courage in Nursing Maurtavius Evans, of Boyce (Rapides)
Division of Nursing Award McKenna Bryant, of Pineville (Rapides)
Jean Livley Leadership Award Lessley Fontenot, of Lafayette (Lafayette)
Nursing Association for Students
Recognition Award Adrianna Hedgemon, of Delhi (Richland)
Donies & Novie Magee Scholarship Award Shelby Cumpton, of Quitman
“These students represent the University’s vision for ‘Preparing Graduates and Transforming Lives’ demonstrated by their commitment to academic excellence and Christian scholarship,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “The great tradition of equipping students for lives of learning, leading, and serving emblematic of Louisiana Christian University is evidenced by the work of our faculty and students. The University’s devotion to the Great Commandment is certainly expressed by our students’ dedication to “love God with heart, soul, and mind.”
Dr. Jeannie Gauthier, chair of the Division of Language and Literature, received the Olive Anne Rau Endowed Chair of English during the ceremony, as well. Eminent Scholars and Professorships are designed to recognize outstanding faculty and support productivity.
“Recognizing students who have excelled academically in the collegiate environment has long been a tradition at Louisiana Christian University,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Cheryl Clark. “School deans, departmental chairs, program directors, and faculty members work diligently to identify exceptional students. Students recognized at Honors Convocation represent LCU’s brightest scholars who have excelled in and outside the classroom.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s student honorees who exemplify academic excellence and a passion for learning. They have challenged themselves and discovered new pathways to personal success. We also celebrate our exceptional faculty who teach, mentor, and lead by example.”