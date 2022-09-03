LCU, Rapides Schools proving community is better together on the football field

LCU, Rapides Schools proving community is better together on football field

As football season gets under way, Louisiana Christian University announces a new partnership with Rapides Parish Schools to give area high school bands the opportunity to perform the half-time show at home football games.

Alexandria Senior High School will kick off this initiative at LCU’s first home game Sept. 17.

“We are pleased to enhance LCU’s partnership with the schools of the Rapides Parish School District hosting these high school bands to perform and add greatly to fan engagement for Wildcat home football games this year,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “I appreciate the prompt response from Jeff Powell and Alan Fontenot to encourage these local high school bands to perform this year. I hope this becomes an annual musical partnership for LCU and CENLA’s high school marching bands going forward.“

The LCU home game schedule will include the following high school band performances:

· Sept. 17 – Alexandria Senior High – Jody Goodman, Principal; Johnathan Perkins, Band Director

· Oct. 8 – Pineville High School – Dr. Karl Carpenter, Principal; Rachel Morgan, Band Director

· Oct. 15 – Buckeye High School – Rebecca Holt, Principal; Cynthia Brennan, Band Director

· Oct. 22 – Bolton High School – Dewayne Vines, Principal; Thomas Gibbs, Band Director

· Nov. 5 – Tioga High School – Alan Lacombe, Principal; Antonio Suarez, Band Director

The bands will play throughout the games in addition to performing a 10-minute halftime show. All high school band members will get complimentary tickets for their parents to attend the game.

“RPSB is extremely excited to be a part of LCU Football and the Wildcat Gameday Experience!” said Rapides Schools Athletic Director Alan Fontenot. “We are always looking for new, thrilling opportunities for our students to showcase their amazing talents. Any time that our students are able to connect their passions with the community, the outcome is immeasurable for everyone involved. The gracious invitation for our musicians, performers and directors to experience a day on LCU’s campus has been met with resounding enthusiasm.”

Fontenot said the relationship between LCU, RPSB Schools and the community are a great example of the school district’s motto #BetterTogether being put into action, and the schools are looking forward to filling the LCU campus and Wildcat Stadium with energy.

LCU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Reni Mason said it’s a win-win situation for the university and the school district.

“Having high school bands on campus gives our institution tremendous leverage in recruiting opportunities,” Mason said. “It also forges relationships that need to be fostered and enhanced in our community. I’m grateful that Rapides is allowing us to be a part of their band experience.”