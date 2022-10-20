LCU Psychology Club to host Community Awareness Fair

Louisiana Christian University Psychology Club will hold a Community Awareness Fair Friday, Oct. 28 to showcase all the services that are available to people in Central Louisiana.

The fair is free to the public and will be held in Granberry Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It will be a great learning experience for the schools that come and anyone in the community who would like to come and participate,” said Samantha McCollough, student prayer counselor for the Psychology Club.

Many local agencies and organizations will be on hand to talk to local residents.

“Families and individuals struggle with multiple hardships now,” said Mollie Wise, professor of psychology and club faculty adviser. “Our local community has a variety of preventive services that can help individuals and families within our local communities. Our children also need to know what services are available for them and their families.”

This community awareness fair will help to provide knowledge to students in junior high, high school and college, so they know what services are available if they or someone they know ever needs them.

Services and information will be available on domestic violence, homelessness, substance abuse, child abuse, Cenla Pregnancy Center, suicide awareness programs, human trafficking, mental health services, and other support groups in the community.

“As Christians we are to look after those less fortunate, and at times we do this through educating our students in how they can best take care of themselves,” Wise said. “Students will have the opportunity to learn about services that could potentially help them, family members, friends, and/or who they serve within our community. No individual should ever lack services due to not knowing what is available to them or even due to misunderstanding the service itself.”

Organizations participating include the following:

Safety and security: Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department, Pineville Police Department and Louisiana State Police

Domestic Violence: Faith House and Family Justice Center

Sexual abuse/Human trafficking: Children’s Advocacy Network and STAR

Substance Abuse/Mental Health: Longleaf, Healing Hands, Caring Choices and Celebrate Recovery, Washington Street Hope Center

Suicide Awareness: Six Feet Above

Homelessness/Food: Food Bank of Central Louisiana and Hope House

Pregancy: Cenla Pregnancy and Louisiana Right to Life