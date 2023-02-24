LCU hosts national speaker on racial reconciliation at C3 event Feb. 27

Louisiana Christian University welcomes the Rev. Robert Freeman for its Christ Church Culture event Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Robert Freeman Ministries is an important Christian voice in the national conversation about race, and Freeman will be discussing racial reconciliation and diversity from a biblical perspective.

“Rev. Freeman is a national leader in the racial reconciliation movement—and efforts to promote racial reconciliation,” said Dr. Scott Pickard, LCU history professor. “He has made great strides in finding ways to build bridges between people.”

Pickard and Freeman have known each other since graduate school at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.

Freeman has been actively involved in community work. He has held numerous leadership positions in diverse areas such as community development, economic growth, Habitat for Humanity, hospital patient care and hospital ethics. He has also served on the Governor’s Task force on racism and has been invited to meet with U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

“Dr. Freeman has worked with two U.S. presidents and has made a serious impact in race relations in the United States,” said Dr. Joshua Dara, associate vice president for engagement and enrichment. “I have been quite impressed with his character and personal achievement. Few people possess the considerate, unselfish, loving heart that he has for people. He offers a unique and practical perspective on the subject of racial reconciliation. He is very informative, interesting, interactive and practical.”

Freeman received a Bachelor of Science from Delaware State University and Master of Divinity from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School near Chicago. He earned a Doctor of Ministry from the Aquinas School of Theology, located in St. Louis.

He has served in the Christian Methodist Church for 11 years and the United Methodist Church for 32 years. During this time he has held numerous leadership positions with both of these religious bodies. He has been a featured speaker in religious events around the country and has also participated in mission work in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The event will be held Monday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Guinn Auditorium and is free and open to the public.