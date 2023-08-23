LCU Football defensive lineman Logan Brimmer named CFB Network NAIA Second Team All-American

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – The Louisiana Christian University football program returns a lot of talent on the defensive line, headlined by senior Logan Brimmer, who was just announced to the College Football Network’s NAIA All-American Second Team via their Twitter/X page on Sunday afternoon.

A Sooner Athletic Conference First-Teamer in 2022, the Boutte, Louisiana native racked up an impressive 21 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, combining to drop the ball carrier 135 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

The Hahnville High School alum led the Wildcats in forced fumbles (2) while securing the team’s runner-up statistical slot behind First-Team All-American Micah Latin in regard to tackles (54), tackles for loss, sacks, and quarterback hurries (6).

Standing at a robust six-foot-two and 240 pounds, Brimmer really broke onto the scene in a big way last season as he surpassed his previous career totals for tackles, tackles for losses, sacks, and forced fumbles all during the 11-contest 2022 slate.

Brimmer now comes into the year with a new accolade under his belt, 102 tackles, 27 TFLs, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended over 26 career games while donning the Orange and Blue.

The Wildcats kick off the season on Thursday, August 31 versus East Texas Baptist inside Wildcat Field at 7 p.m.