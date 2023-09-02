LCU defeats ETBU 34-14; maintains Border Claw

PINEVILLE, La – For the first time of the season Louisiana Christian University football ran down the hill onto Wildcat field. East Texas Baptist University was the opponent and a familiar one for LCU. For the 24th time the two teams matched up for the battle for the Border Claw.

LCU came out victorious against ETBU with a final score of 34-14. The Wildcats retain possession of the Border Claw thanks to a defensive performance that had 14 tackles for loss and four sacks. Kavon Touriac had half of a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and some added reason for celebration on the night.

“I’m turning 21, man,” said Touriac. “Best Birthday present I had in a long time.“

The Wildcats got to hold up the Border Claw as victors again but had to face some adversity with injuries and 103 penalty yards. Quarterback Sal Palermo says facing adversity is a little harder in a big rivalry game, but the team was able to stay calm and collected.

“We felt like we were good enough to win this game, so if we just kept doing what we were supposed to do it would work out in the end.”

An all around performance from LCU lead to an extra meaningful season opening win. Head Coach Drew Maddux says even though it’s cliché the 24-hour rule still applies.

“I told the guys celebrate it be happy about it because they should and then you know tomorrow around this time, we’ll flip over and Arkansas Baptist is on the clock.”

Its on to the next game for Maddox and the Wildcats but for now they get to enjoy being a little more popular over the weekend and a few extra text messages.

“I got a lot {messages} on there, so I’ll see.”

The Wildcats are set to open Sooner Athletic Conference play and take on the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at home next Saturday at 6 p.m.

