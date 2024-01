Baseball’s Season/Home Opening Series Moved To Saturday & Sunday

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University baseball program’s season/home opening weekend series vs. Dillard will now take place on Saturday at 4/7 p.m. & again on Sunday at 2/5 p.m. on “The Hill”.



There will be no games on Friday and we hope to see you at Billy Allgood Field as the Diamond Cats get underway!