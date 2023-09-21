LCU Athletics Moves To New & Improved Livestream

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program is on the rise and so is its video streaming as the Wildcats have upgraded its partnership with BoxCast to vastly improve the quality and clarity of the livestreams moving forward.

New features that fans will be able to enjoy with the new service include up to 1080p resolution, sharing to social media platforms, streaming to any and all devices, and so much more.

With the switch, all livestream services will cost $9.99 per game for all home contests across all sports, effective immediately.

The first contest under the new pricing model will be football’s Saturday night showdown with Wayland Baptist at 6 p.m. and all home matchups can still be viewed on the Wildcats Sports Network, same as before.

To view a complete list of home events, click here to see a composite calendar of all athletic contests from the present through May 2024.

Single game tickets, which can be purchased here, are even more affordable than the livestream so come out in-person and support your Wildcats stronger than ever before.

