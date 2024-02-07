LCU – 14 Games Crammed Into Four Days Including Seven On Saturday Alone

14 Games Crammed Into Four Days Including Seven On Saturday Alone

Composite Calendar

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program is going to be extremely busy beginning on Thursday evening as each of the five winter and spring teams will play multiple matches over the final four days of the week.

Thursday, February 8:

Basketball will host North American University at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. inside H.O. West Fieldhouse with the theme being Upward Night as all music and festivities will be geared towards the Upward Church and the Christian faith.

Friday, February 9:

Women’s tennis will spend the weekend in the Magnolia State starting on Friday against a pair of community colleges, a neutral site matchup versus Copiah-Lincoln CC (1:30 p.m.) and then at Hinds CC (4 p.m.) in Raymond, Mississippi.

Softball will head back to the Champions Sportsplex for the LSU Alexandria General Showdown, kicking things off vs. McPherson at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Saturday, February 10:

Baseball and softball will have their first pitches simultaneously on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the men taking part in the Cajun Collision up in Sterlington against SAGU while the women battle Cottey.

Later in the day, softball goes up against Texas Wesleyan around 1 p.m. and baseball matches wits with Mid-America Christian at 6 p.m. at the home of the Red River Conference Tournament in early May.

Tennis ends its three-match trip through Mississippi in the capital city against NCAA DIII’s Millsaps Majors (1 p.m.).

Basketball will have their hands full Saturday vs. Xavier (Louisiana) as both squads from the Crescent City are still vying for the regular season crown (2 / 4 p.m.)

Sunday, February 11:

The men of spring/summer led by Coach Byrnes will play their final non-home games of February on Super Bowl Sunday in what could be its toughest day so far, playing receiving votes USAO (University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma) right before noon before squaring up with Clarke out of Iowa not long after.

