LC’s Harrison Named ASC East Division Co-Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – After an outstanding performance that helped lead the Louisiana College women’s basketball team to a season-opening victory, Alex Harrison was named the ASC East Division’s Women’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week by the American Southwest Conference on Monday.

Harrison, a sophomore forward from Oakdale, La., had a very efficient outing in the Lady ‘Cats season opener, scoring 20 points on just nine total shots from the field, hitting six of her attempts. She was even better from deep, hitting three of four from above the arc. She was also perfect from the charity stripe, hitting all five free throw attempts she was awarded, including three just before halftime after being fouled on a buzzer-beating heave.

She was also credited with four rebounds, an assist, a blocked shot, and a steal in LC’s 63-50 win over McMurry back on December 19th. This ASC Player of the Week period was extended to include all games around the Christmas & New Year’s break. This is Harrison’s first conference weekly award.

Harrison and the rest of the Lady ‘Cats (1-0, 0-0 ASC) look to continue the momentum into the new year and conference play when the ASC schedule opens. Due to COVID-19 protocols, both of Louisiana College’s opening week games have been postponed. The Lady ‘Cats now expect to open ASC play on Thursday, January 14th at Mary Hardin-Baylor. Tip-off against the Crusaders (4-1, 0-0 ASC) is set for 5:30 P.M. at the Mayborn Center.