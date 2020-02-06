LC’s Geisel Takes Home Weekly Conference Tennis Nod

DALLAS, Texas – A solid performance on the tennis court, even in overall team defeat, was enough to earn Louisiana College men’s tennis player Matthew Geisel the honor of American Southwest Conference East Division Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the ASC announced on Tuesday.

Geisel, a sophomore from Groves, Texas, was instrumental in two of the Wildcats three points scored in Friday’s 6-3 loss to Texas Lutheran. In doubles, he teamed up with Tyler Carlin to win the battle of the two top tandems, defeating the TLU #1 team 8-7 (8-6). Then, on the number two court in singles, he took the first set from his Bulldog opponent 6-3 and was leading the second set 2-0 when his opponent retired, securing the point for the Wildcats.

Geisel and the rest of the Wildcats (0-1) return to the courts on Saturday, February 15th in the first ASC match of the season as LC heads to Jackson, Miss. to take on Belhaven. Opening serve against the Blazers is set for Noon.