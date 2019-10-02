LCA students surprise coach with new car

Two Lafayette Christian Academy Football players dreamed big to help their coach, Skip Babineaux.

The 8th grade students noticed the coach’s car wasn’t reliable. So, they fundraised to surprise him with a new ride.

LCA head 7th and 8th grade football coach Skip Babineaux said he’s beyond blessed. He never imagined the whole school and his family could hide a surprise like this.

“I turned around and silver bullet. I know I’m the only Coach Skip. So, I know, it’s either a rental or it’s mine, but they ain’t going to put a bow on a rental,” Coach Skip said.

Coach said his old ride was a late 90’s SUV that had ac issues among other problems.

“They used to hear me down the road and would say I bet that’s Coach Skip. I come around the corner, two wheels. Oh yea, that’s Coach Skip.”

Students Gunnar Wirtz and Trevor Jeffrey were on a mission. They created a GoFundMe, asked for donations from family and friends and put in a lot of hard work in their spare time.

“We cut grass, pulled weeds, all kinds of stuff like that,” Jeffrey said.

In a matter of three weeks, the students raised more than $12,000 to get their coach a new car.

With some help, the students turned to Sterling Automotive. The dealership cut a deal to make sure Coach Skip had a reliable ride.

“They helped us pick it out to see what’s better for him and what would be best for his family,” Wirtz said.

Coach Skip said, “All I did was be a coach. Everyday at school, I see them. If they’re having a bad day, I try to talk to them and show them the right way. For them to think of me that way, it’s a blessing. It’s really a blessing and I appreciate it. It only comes from above.”