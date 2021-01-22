LC Wildcats’ workouts underway as they prepare for Spring season

It was back in March when the Wildcats were in their third spring practice that was abruptly canceled due to COVID-19.

Now, with a set spring schedule and checking off their second week of workouts, the ‘Cats are ready to get back into a regular routine.

“The biggest deal is, we’re back. That’s the fun part because we didn’t know when or how we were going to get back.”

Two weeks of workouts… check.

Some sense of normalcy… check.

Hungry to line up against another team… no doubt.

While watching local high schools and bigger athletic programs have their fun in the fall, Louisiana College took advantage of an extended off period.

“Coach Maddox has done a good job of setting up the culture of hard work and it doesn’t matter what’s going on. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter just get better, keep moving forward so we really just accepted that and kept pushing and took the time off without football to use it to get better, get out bodies in better shape and get bigger, faster and stronger.”

“We watched a lot of film. We tried to work on ourselves, we went and recruited and went and recruited the best that we could. We just used it to the best of our abilities. We’re all “jumpin’ at the bits” ready to get back and all but we can’t control when we can come back.”

A big adjustment that this team will face is cooler games.

Of course, Louisiana doesn’t have harsh winters but we get our surprises here and there.

For example, when it snowed some weeks back, the Wildcats were “up and at ’em” the next day.

Coach Maddox says opposed to hot games that they’re used to, he sees this as a positive.

“Here in Louisiana, it’s hot all year pretty much and the last couple games will get cold but I think it’ll be good. I think for the most part, you’re not going to have the heat casualties that you usually would early in the year. We’ll stay hydrated and it won’t be bad as if it was 100 degrees so I think at the end of the day it’ll be good. It’ll probably just hurt when they get hit a little more.”

Now under new leadership and built-up anxiety, we can expect a new brand of Wildcat football.

We can also expect a little swagger to go along with.

“A lot of energy, a little bit of swagger… a new LC Wildcats. In the past, last couple of years it hasn’t been so much what we wanted to put on display but this year, we’re looking to set a new pace and show our new selves.”

The Wildcats will be hosting their first game of the season against Southwestern University, February 13th.