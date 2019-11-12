LC pulls off win at McMurry 49-36

The Wildcats had a field day against the McMurry Warhawks.

After dropping their last three contests, the Wildcats had to get back on the winning side for their last road game.

Major stats coming from quarterback Sal Palermo throwing 21/33 for 374 yards and three touchdowns. He was named an ASC player of the week for his recent performance.

Another great game for wide receiver Micah Dunn. He had five reception for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He also broke an ASC record by a grabbing 99-yard reception. The previous record was for 98-yards recorded back in 2004.

Defensively leading the stats was linebacker/safety, Julius Johnson, who had 10 tackles and an interception.

The Wildcats return home this weekend to host their biggest rivals, the East Texas Baptist University Tigers, to break the series tie, at 8-8.