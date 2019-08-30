LC Football players get baptized

Something other than football happened on the Wildcat practice field yesterday.

Eight players decided to give their life to Christ.

Although 12 were committed, only eight got baptized. The others preferred for their family and loved ones to see this milestone when they could so they opted out.

In front of family, friends and of course, the team, these guys decided that they wanted better.

WR Glenn White says that he wanted this because the past summer has been pretty tough for him.

“We went to the church like two weeks and they had a card out and I just felt the need to get baptized because I been through a lot and I wanted to feel be a new person again. It feels great to have everyone around me and support me and go along with my decision.”