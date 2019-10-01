LC drops home contest to HSU

With 661 yards of total offense the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys rolled up a 51-6 win over Louisiana College in the Wildcats’ home opener Saturday.

The No. 7 Cowboys were unstoppable for most of the game, leading 17-0 after the first quarter and 30-0 by halftime.

LC got on the board late, scoring on a 3-yard pass from freshman starting quarterback Sal Palermo to freshman wideout Darion Johnson with 2:51 remaining in the game. The PAT bounced of the right upright and the final score was 51-6.

The loss dropped LC to 1-4 on the season, with a 1-2 American Southwest Conference record. HSU improved to 4-0 and 3-0.

“We knew they would be physical,” LC Head Coach Justin Charles said following the game. “They are the No. 7 team. They have a lot of talent on that team.”

Palermo got his first collegiate start, playing the entire game. He was 19-30 for 130 yards with one interception and the TD. Senior running back Aaron Woods once again led the team on the ground with 13 carries for 51 yards.

Micah Dunn continues to lead the team in receptions, with 4 for 8 yards. Jarred Simpson, Johnson and Zion Williams each had 3 receptions.

Gerald Burton, Donald Gibson, Julius Johnson and Quin Thibodeaux each had 6 tackles to lead the Wildcats’ defense.

HSU ended the game with 280 yards rushing and 381 yards through the air.

“We didn’t come out with the right mindset,” Charles said. “We had a lack of focus. Going forward we will get better. We will not give up. We will work hard.”

LC returns to the road next week, facing ASC foe Howard Payne University for a 1:00 kickoff in Brownwood, TX.