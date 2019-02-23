Saturday, February 23, 2019
LC Convergence Media students make mark at the 2019 SEJC Competition

1st in TV News and Photojournalism

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.–Louisiana College Convergence Media students earned top honors at the 2019 Southeast Journalism Conference, including 1st place in TV News Reporting.

Some of the most-storied journalism programs in the South entered the competition held at

Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Feb. 14-16. SEJC consists of journalism programs in seven states and more than 45 colleges and universities.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership,” said Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer.  “I am just as proud of our committed and capable Convergence Media faculty as I am of our dedicated students who plied their classroom instruction so successfully.”

In only its second year as a member of SEJC, Louisiana College submitted entries to the Best of the South Competition, which acknowledges the Top 10 students’ work from the previous year, as well as entries in the on-site competition in various areas of journalism.

Student winners include:

On-site competition:

Jamarcus Fitzpatrick and Maycee Lachney              1st place, TV News Reporting

Haleigh Lachney                                                         1st place, Photojournalism, News/Feature

Jacob Wilson                                                               3rd place, Radio News Reporting

Best of the South:

Alena Noakes                                                              2nd place, Best Op/Ed Writer

Jacob Wilson                                                               2nd place, Best Press Photographer

Brad Welborn                                                             9th place, Best Sports Writer

“I haven’t come down from the excitement of SEJC yet,” said Dr. Elizabeth Barfoot Christian, chair of the Division of Media, Communication and Theatre and faculty adviser to Wildcats Media. “We beat the University of Mississippi. Ole Miss journalism has won Pulitzers.  They are the best of the best in the South, and our TV News team placed 1st. Ole Miss was second.”

