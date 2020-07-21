LC awarded grant of more than $110K to ‘Step Up’ community fitness

Louisiana College has been awarded a Healthy Behaviors Program Grant from The Rapides Foundation to increase access to health and fitness opportunities for the greater Pineville area.

The grant award of $111,200 over three years beginning July 1, 2020, will fund in part the Step It Up, Pineville program and the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail.

President Dr. Rick Brewer said he is incredibly thankful for The Rapides Foundation’s continued support of LC and the community as a whole and believes this project, in particular, will better the lives of thousands in Central Louisiana.

“The Rapides Foundation is an integral community partner for Louisiana College and Central Louisiana. Their financial support continues to support projects to benefit all of us across every demographic. This grant exemplifies the Foundation’s commitment to improving the health status in Cenla.

“Step It Up, Pineville and the rehabilitation of the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail will allow LC to put our new mission into action. As a Christ-centered community, we are responsible to reach and engage our entire community, and this is a way we can address some of the physical and health needs of our friends and neighbors.”

The grant was written by Dr. Sonia Tinsley, division chair of the Division of Allied Health.

The fitness trail was created more than 40 years ago by Parrish Fuller of Oakdale, and at one time was a wonderful resource on campus, Tinsley said. But over the years, use of the trail decreased and funds had not been available to put toward improvements.

“We are thrilled to receive a grant from The Rapides Foundation to help create a positive change in the fitness and health of individuals by increasing physical activity in the community through a physical activity program, Step It Up, Pineville and make improvements to the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail,” Tinsley said.

According to The Rapides Foundation’s 2018 Community Needs Assessment, currently only 19.1% of Rapides Parish adults meet physical activity guidelines.