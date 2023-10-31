Lawsuit Planned after Killing of NSU Football Player Ronnie Caldwell, Jr.

It looks as if the death of a Northwestern State University football player may well end up in court. The family of Ronnie Caldwell went public last week with their attorney by their side, and made some serious accusations. As ABC 31 News reporter Joel Massey explains, Caldwell’s family says they want accountability… from all parties responsible for his death.

Blanche Caldwell, mother of Ronnie and former educator, said, “Imagine that’s your child. This has been a parent’s nightmare.”

Ronnie Caldwell was from Manor, Texas, near Austin. His family has hired a Houston-based law firm, to pursue a lawsuit against NSU, Head Coach Brad Laird and others. Caldwell’s family believes none of them did much of anything to protect Caldwell, who was on full scholarship but assisting the coaching staff because of an injury.

In a press conference Friday, the family said it all started with mold at their son’s off-campus apartment. The school moved him in with a non-student, who Caldwell’s father says, pulled a gun on him October 9th. Ronnie’s father says he let the coach know of the incident.

“I called the coach. I text him, ‘Please move my son, somebody pulled a gun on him,” said Ronald Caldwell, Sr.

Three days later, at 1:08 a.m., someone shot Ronnie multiple times in the parking lot the Quad Apartments near campus.

“Next phone call I get from this man is at 2:07, 2:07 (a.m.) Thursday that my son is deceased.”

That same day police arrested the roommate, 27-year-old John McIntosh, on a gun and drug charge.

Natchitoches Police also arrested Caldwell’s teammate, Maurice Campbell II, in connection to his death for obstruction of justice, drug and gun charges.

No one has yet been charged with the murder.

After an emotional game that honored Ronnie the football team traveled to Austin for the funeral. The following week NSU announced that it had canceled the rest of its season.

Coach Brad Laird, in his sixth year at NSU, announced his resignation, saying Caldwell’s murder hit him as if he had lost his own son.

But attorney Tony Pradia, representing the family, disputes that.

“If he was like a son, he would have protected him. All his father wanted was for his son to be moved to a safer location.”

Pradia says the family wants to find Ronnie’s killer and hold those responsible accountable.

At the press conference lawyers from the family indicated that the Quad apartment complex will likely also be included in the lawsuit to come, and that it took more than an hour for an ambulance to respond to the call.