Local Headlines Top Stories 

Lawn Mower Theft in Wardville Community

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

RPSO – On May 29th , 2018, deputies responded to Westbrook St. in the Wardville community of Pineville in reference to a theft. Upon deputies arrival, the victim stated that video surveillance of the suspect stealing a lawn mower was captured.

Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives from the Kolin Substation responded to begin their investigation.  On May 31st, 2018, detectives were able to identify the suspect from the video as James Andrew Boyd also of Westbrook St.

Detectives contacted Boyd at his residence.  When detectives explained why they were there, Boyd initially denied any involvement in the theft.  Detectives confronted Boyd with the video and after further investigation, the stolen lawn mower was located on his property.  Detectives returned the lawn mower to the owner and a warrant was obtained for Boyd for the theft.

On May 31st, Boyd was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Theft under $750.00.  Boyd was later released on a $500 bond.

You May Also Like

Econ. Dev. Leaders discuss job opportunities

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Econ. Dev. Leaders discuss job opportunities

Glenmore Educator Accused of Sex Crimes

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Glenmore Educator Accused of Sex Crimes

Man Arrested for Stealing Case of Crown Royal Off Delivery Truck

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Man Arrested for Stealing Case of Crown Royal Off Delivery Truck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *