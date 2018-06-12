Lawn Mower Theft in Wardville Community

RPSO – On May 29th , 2018, deputies responded to Westbrook St. in the Wardville community of Pineville in reference to a theft. Upon deputies arrival, the victim stated that video surveillance of the suspect stealing a lawn mower was captured.

Deputies took the initial report and Sheriff’s Detectives from the Kolin Substation responded to begin their investigation. On May 31st, 2018, detectives were able to identify the suspect from the video as James Andrew Boyd also of Westbrook St.

Detectives contacted Boyd at his residence. When detectives explained why they were there, Boyd initially denied any involvement in the theft. Detectives confronted Boyd with the video and after further investigation, the stolen lawn mower was located on his property. Detectives returned the lawn mower to the owner and a warrant was obtained for Boyd for the theft.

On May 31st, Boyd was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Theft under $750.00. Boyd was later released on a $500 bond.