Lawn Equipment Theft in the Hineston Area

RPSO – Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in a theft case in the Hineston area.

The theft occurred on August 25th between the hours of 7am-11am in the 2400 block of Hwy 121, Hineston, LA.  Taken was a black 20 ft. tandem axle C&F utility trailer and an ExMark Pioneer series zero turn mower.

If anyone has any information on this theft, please contact Det. Randy Cooper at the Glenmora Substation, 319-748-4226, or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

