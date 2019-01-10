Thursday, January 10, 2019
Latest:
Campus News 

Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, Jan. 9th

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

January 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and NSU is honoring local law enforcement members in Prather Coliseum at their men’s basketball game vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

They’ll have $5 tickets available for all law enforcement men/women & their families, as well as a free meal provided. **A limited number of free tickets are currently available at each department.

Members of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Police Department will participate in a half-time basketball battle for a L.E.A.D. trophy, and we’ll also be recognizing some special law enforcement guests! Don’t miss this opportunity to come out and pay tribute to these men and women, and support NSU Men’s Basketball!

For more information or to get tickets in advance call 318-357-4268.

You May Also Like

CLTCC Top 10 Achievements in 2018

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0

LSUA Generals Collecting Coats For Kids

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Generals Collecting Coats For Kids

NSU Part-Time Job Fair

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on NSU Part-Time Job Fair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *