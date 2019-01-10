Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, Jan. 9th

January 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and NSU is honoring local law enforcement members in Prather Coliseum at their men’s basketball game vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

They’ll have $5 tickets available for all law enforcement men/women & their families, as well as a free meal provided. **A limited number of free tickets are currently available at each department.

Members of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Police Department will participate in a half-time basketball battle for a L.E.A.D. trophy, and we’ll also be recognizing some special law enforcement guests! Don’t miss this opportunity to come out and pay tribute to these men and women, and support NSU Men’s Basketball!

For more information or to get tickets in advance call 318-357-4268.