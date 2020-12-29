Late Week Severe Weather Potential

The first half of the workweek will feature mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the 60s each afternoon. Things become unsettled Wednesday into Thursday as a low-pressure system develops over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm system will likely track over the area bringing periods of rain and thunderstorms to the region. The highest rainfall amounts will be across northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas. 1-2″ of rainfall will accumulate over Central Lousiana through Thursday evening.

There will be a severe aspect of this storm system. The highest threat will be along the I-10 corridor. Conditions will also be favorable for severe weather across central Lousiana during the day on Thursday. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. The possibility of a significant severe weather event is not out of the question for much of the Gulf Coast. Continue to check back for updates later in the week!