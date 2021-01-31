Late Run Just Too Late for Lady ‘Cats at LETU

LONGVIEW, Texas – The Louisiana College women’s basketball team finished the final six minutes of their contest at LeTourneau on an 18-4 run, but it came just too late to make a difference, falling to the Yellow Jackets 68-53 Saturday afternoon at Solheim Arena.

The contest started out well enough for the Lady ‘Cats as Alexis Lege grabbed a rebound and found Jameica James out in transition for the first points of the game to give LC the early advantage. After a LeTourneau three gave the Yellow Jackets their first lead of the contest, Lauren Walker found Lege in the paint for two to give the Lady ‘Cats the lead back at 4-3. Unfortunately thought, that would be the last lead for the Lady ‘Cats in the contest as the Yellow Jackets went on a 12-0 run right after to take the lead for good. LC would get it back to single digits before the period ended and a pair of Alex Harrison free throws with nine seconds left made it an eight-point deficit, 18-10, at the end of the first quarter.

Faced with a 20-point deficit in the second quarter, the Lady ‘Cats closed out the period strong by scoring the second quarter’s final six points to cut the deficit to 14 at halftime as Allie Conner ended the half’s scoring by stripping a Yellow Jacket player and going the distance for a lay-in on her own for a 35-21 score.

The deficit continued to grow throughout the third quarter, and then in the fourth it would hit its peak at 29 points, 64-35. That’s where the big game-ending run started for the Lady ‘Cats as another bucket by Lege got things rolling. The deficit fell under 20 points with just less than four minutes left as Christina Canale sank a shot from long distance. But the score would only get as close as 14 points as Canale scored a lay-up with less than a minute left to make it 67-53 before a LETU (9-2, 5-1 ASC) made free throw capped the scoring.

On a very efficient evening for her, Alexis Lege was the only Lady ‘Cat in double figures with 13 points, going six of eight from the field and split a pair on her only trip to the free throw line. She also added four rebounds and an assist to her stat line. Olivia Scott finished the game with nine points, six rebounds, three assists, a block, and a steal.

The Lady ‘Cats (2-2, 1-2 ASC) hope some home cooking will help end this two-game skid on Thursday night as McMurry comes to town for a conference contest. LC upended McMurry 63-50 in a non-conference contest back on December 19th in a game that was played at LSU Alexandria. Tip-off against the War Hawks (0-10, 0-6 ASC) is set for 5:30 P.M. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.