LaRue Economic Development Summit Seeks to Improve Rural Communities

The Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana is hosting their Second Annual LaRue Economic Development Summit to improve rural communities.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on what they will learn at the summit.

In 2019, the Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana saw a need to grow rural areas.

Summit Coordinator Megan Guillot says, “There’s a lot of communities who might not understand the resources and funding opportunities that are out there.”

The tribe created a place where businesses could connect with industry leaders.

“It feels great to give people the opportunity to come to Central Louisiana and network with people that they might not be able to meet with on a normal basis.”

The biggest topics this year are healthcare and technology.

“We’re talking about telehealth and also awareness to mental health. There’s not a lot of mental health resources in small communities.”

Sessions include 5G and broadband expansion and agriculture.

“What’s great about the conference is we really have awesome sponsors like T-Mobile and Premier Wireless, who gives us the opportunity to keep our registration fee very low. So, it’s only $100 to come to the conference.”

The summit provides access to valuable resources to boost business.

“We provide food and all the materials that you need. And it’s also free to students, which is pretty great. And all of that is because of our sponsors.”

Online registration is still open to the public.

The conference is September 11th and 12th at Paragon Casino Resort from 8 am to 4 pm.