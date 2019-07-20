Saturday, July 20, 2019
Local Headlines 

LANG promotes Alexandria native to rank of Sergeant Major

Jojuana Phillips

An Alexandria native has earned the rank of Sergeant Major in the Louisiana National Guard.

The Louisiana National Guard promoted Demetria Faircloth-Ivory to the rank of Sergeant Major at Camp Beauregard in Pineville on July 18th.

Faircloth-Ivory enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard in 1997 at the age of 17 as a personnel administration specialist and is a graduate of Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria.

She’s served in various roles during her time in the guard and deployed overseas in 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

She and her husband, Sergeant Major Howard Ivory, live in Pineville with their two children, Lauren and Jordyn.

Sgt. Maj. Demetria Faircloth-Ivory is pinned with her new rank during her official promotion ceremony at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, July 19, 2019.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)
Sgt. Maj. Demetria Faircloth-Ivory cuts a cake with a non-commissioned officer ceremonial sword at her official promotion ceremony at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, Louisiana, July 19, 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

