LANG promotes Alexandria native to rank of Sergeant Major

An Alexandria native has earned the rank of Sergeant Major in the Louisiana National Guard.

The Louisiana National Guard promoted Demetria Faircloth-Ivory to the rank of Sergeant Major at Camp Beauregard in Pineville on July 18th.

Faircloth-Ivory enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard in 1997 at the age of 17 as a personnel administration specialist and is a graduate of Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria.

She’s served in various roles during her time in the guard and deployed overseas in 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

She and her husband, Sergeant Major Howard Ivory, live in Pineville with their two children, Lauren and Jordyn.