Laney Roos continues family tradition of playing NSU softball

NATCHITOCHES — The Roos family has a foothold within the Northwestern State softball program. Laney Roos is the latest one of the bunch who will don the purple and orange for the Lady Demons this spring.

Roos transferred to NSU from LSU where she spent her 2020 fall semester. She’s in Natchitoches now and is eligible to play this upcoming season.

“We know her family really well, and the kid has the mindset that we want here in our program,” head coach Donald Pickett said. “We are excited to have her here.”

Roos competed on the softball team at Aubrey High School, while also playing club for the Texas Glory. As a senior, she garnered 11-4A Co-MVP and All-Area Co-MVP honors to go alongside being named to the TGCA All-State team.

Roos is the twin sister of Lexie Roos, who is a freshman catcher with the Lady Demons. They’re both related to Kylie Roos who is littered all over the NSU record book.

Kylie Roos is fourth all-time in school history with 50 wins. She’s also fourth in innings pitched (545.2), shutouts (15) and strikeouts (465).

The Lady Demons are just over two weeks away from beginning their season at the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission Lady Demon Classic on Feb. 12.

