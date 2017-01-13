Lane Closures: LA112 at US 165 in Forest Hill

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that beginning on Monday January 16th, 2017 at 7:00 AM, weather permitting, temporary alternating lane closures will begin on LA 112 westbound at the intersection of US 165 in Forest Hill, LA. The daytime lane closures are expected to last until the end of February 2017. The closures are in conjunction with the construction of the new right turn lane from northbound US 165 onto LA 112 eastbound.

Permit/Detour Section

There are no detours or width restrictions associated with the work described above and traffic will be maintained at all times for the duration of the construction work.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.