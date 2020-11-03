Lane Closure starting today

There will be a lane closure beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, for approximately one month of the northbound travel lanes of Masonic Drive.

Signage and barricading will be installed to reduce traffic to one lane in each direction shifting all traffic flow to the southbound lanes.

The lane closure/traffic shift will begin immediately north of the traffic signal at the intersection of Masonic Drive and the South MacArthur Drive Service Road (mall entrance) and extend north to between the two entrance drives at Mid State Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine.