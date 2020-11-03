Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Lane Closure starting today

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments
There will be a lane closure beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, for approximately one month of the northbound travel lanes of Masonic Drive.
Signage and barricading will be installed to reduce traffic to one lane in each direction shifting all traffic flow to the southbound lanes.
The lane closure/traffic shift will begin immediately north of the traffic signal at the intersection of Masonic Drive and the South MacArthur Drive Service Road (mall entrance) and extend north to between the two entrance drives at Mid State Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine.
Drivers are urged to be alert and follow all signs and barricades. Please use caution and allow extra time for your commute.

You May Also Like

State Judge Releases Video of Officer-Involved Shooting in Marksville

KLAX TV, ABC 31

New CLTCC downtown campus estimated to open in early October

Jojuana Phillips

NWS issues Heat Advisory

Jacque Murphy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!