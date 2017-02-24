Lane Closure: LA 28 East near Esler Field Rd.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that beginning Monday, February 27, 2017 at 7:00 AM, weather permitting, alternating temporary lane closures along LA 28 East near the intersection of LA 116 (Esler Field Road) will be needed for the construction work. These alternating temporary lane closures will last several weeks until the completion of the construction work. These closures are necessary to allow for the placement of left turn lanes at this location.

Permit/Detour Section

There are no designated detours at this time associated with this project. Also, there are no width restrictions associated with the lane closures.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.