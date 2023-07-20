Lake Charles Teen Made it to the Top 10 Second Round in National Mullet Contest

Aiden Burk – AKA J.D. short for Joe Dirt is a Lake Charles, LA native and he started growing his curly locks in what started as a summer of fun slowly became a legend.

J.D. was coined when he loved his locks so much he agreed to be Joe Dirt for 2022 Halloween in order to keep the “do” through his 9th grade school year.

His luscious natural curls are a fan favorite to his peers, friends, family and his fellow Jiu Jitsu teammates.

He intends to continue to grow J.D. until graduation, then donating his hair to children battling cancer.

10th grader, Aiden entered the Mullet Champ contest and has made top ten, based on a combined score from fan votes and donations, and he will be advancing to the next round.

Aiden’s mullet champ contest also raised money to donate to Wounded Warriors, a non profit that helps wounded veterans.

For round two, fan votes will start back at zero, but donations will continue to contribute to the overall score.

Additionally, a judging element will be introduced in this round. Three judges will score each mullet, and their scores will be weighted in the overall assessment.

Fan votes will hold the most weight towards determining the scores.

All voting will be conducted through the Mullet Champ site.