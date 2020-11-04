Lake Charles Man Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

LAFAYETTE, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook

announced that Damon Lechtenberg, 47, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced

today by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays for production of child

pornography. Lechtenberg was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison followed by

20 years of supervised release. Lechtenberg pleaded guilty on April 9, 2020.

According to information presented in court, it was reported to law enforcement

in December 2019, that Lechtenberg had been filming a minor female using a hidden

camera in the minor’s bedroom. Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant of

the minor’s bedroom and found the hidden camera. Lechtenberg admitted to filming the

minor female and further investigation revealed that he had numerous videos containing

images of her in sexually explicit poses.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations

conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Luke Walker prosecuted the

case.