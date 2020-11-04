Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Latest:
Damon Lechtenberg
Local Headlines 

Lake Charles Man Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

LAFAYETTE, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook
announced that Damon Lechtenberg, 47, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced
today by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays for production of child
pornography. Lechtenberg was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison followed by
20 years of supervised release. Lechtenberg pleaded guilty on April 9, 2020.
According to information presented in court, it was reported to law enforcement
in December 2019, that Lechtenberg had been filming a minor female using a hidden
camera in the minor’s bedroom. Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant of
the minor’s bedroom and found the hidden camera. Lechtenberg admitted to filming the
minor female and further investigation revealed that he had numerous videos containing
images of her in sexually explicit poses.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations
conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Luke Walker prosecuted the
case.

You May Also Like

Committee Approves State Budget Cut Bill

KLAX TV, ABC 31

GPSO Receives Naloxone Donation for K9s

KLAX-TV ABC 31

NSU to close for Christmas/New Year’s break

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!