Lake Charles Man Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook
announced that Damon Lechtenberg, 47, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced
today by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays for production of child
pornography. Lechtenberg was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison followed by
20 years of supervised release. Lechtenberg pleaded guilty on April 9, 2020.
According to information presented in court, it was reported to law enforcement
in December 2019, that Lechtenberg had been filming a minor female using a hidden
camera in the minor’s bedroom. Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant of
the minor’s bedroom and found the hidden camera. Lechtenberg admitted to filming the
minor female and further investigation revealed that he had numerous videos containing
images of her in sexually explicit poses.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations
conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Luke Walker prosecuted the
case.