Chef Amanda Cusey of the Villa Harlequin in Lake Charles became the second ever queen of Louisiana seafood in Lafayette Tuesday night, out cooking 11 chefs to win the 15th annual Louisiana seafood cook-off. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungusser was on hand to present the award. Chef Amanda brings her twist on Italian cuisine to downtown Lake Charles. Her winning dish was seared red fish over tomato polenta with a crawfish sauce and green beans.